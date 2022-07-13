Pilot Flying J Partners with Kraft Heinz For National Hot Dog Day

To celebrate, the chain will be offering a summer-themed giveaway, a BOGO deal and special appearances of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

Pilot Flying J has announced a partnership with Kraft Heinz for this year’s National Hot Dog Day on July 20. Through the partnership, the chain will be offering a summer-themed giveaway, a BOGO deal and special appearances of the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

This year, customers will have the chance to win one of 10 custom designed cornhole prize packages including cornhole boards that feature the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at Pilot Flying J, Heinz ketchup and mustard-themed bean bags, and carrying cases.

“There’s no better way to celebrate National Hot Dog Day than Oscar Mayer hot dogs, a giant Wienermobile and some friendly cornhole competition,” said Jonathan Braatvedt, vice president of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. “Visit one of our stores for BOGO hot dogs that you can top to your liking, and you may even see the Wienermobile.”

The promotion will be offered at all participating Pilot and Flying J locations.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and its enthusiastic team of Hotdoggers will be taking photos and saying hello at the following locations:

Pilot Travel Center at 4154 West U.S. Hwy 24 in Remington, Ind., on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT.

Pilot Travel Center at 9587 Charleston Hwy in St. George, S.C., on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST.

Flying J Travel Center at 799 Jedburg Road in Summerville, S.C., on July 20 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

Pilot Travel Center at 1050 Busse Road in Bensenville, Ill., on July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT.

Pilot Travel Centers includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.