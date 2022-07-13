Specially Brewed Bud Light

Erik Johnson and the Colorado Avalanche, after winning the 2022 Stanley Cup, will soon have a signature Bud Light brew. Bud Light has partnered with Erik Johnson and named him “Honorary Brewmaster.” Johnson will assist in brewing a batch of Bud Light that will be available inside new, limited-edition bottles with his signature for 21-plus fans in Colorado for the entirety of the 2022-2023 NHL season. Bud Light also celebrated the Stanley Cup Champions with the return of its customized championship pack honoring Colorado.

Anheuser-Busch

www.anheuser-busch.com