Bidi Vapor Shows Support for FDA Ban on Synthetic Nicotine

Bidi Vapor has announced its continued support of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) decision to make the continued retail and distribution of products that use synthetic or non-tobacco derived nicotine illegal.

Officials at Bidi Vapor have noted that they hope the FDA will use its powers to properly enforce its new policies, as Bidi Vapor does not use synthetic nicotine in any product.

After July 13, all synthetic nicotine products on the market are in violation of the agency’s new statutes and will be subject to FDA enforcement. The only exception is for synthetic nicotine products that received a marketing authorization from the FDA by the deadline — a virtual impossibility, said officials with Bidi Vapor.

Retailers who keep these products on their store shelves could also face enforcement and penalties for selling “adulterated” tobacco products, according to the FDA guidelines.

“Now, with this new authority given to the FDA, all products containing nicotine from any source will have to undergo the same rigorous authorization process to legally go to market here in the United States,” said Niraj Patel, president and CEO of Bidi Vapor. “More importantly, it focuses manufacturers who use synthetic nicotine to align with the FDA’s priority of making these types of adult consumer products appropriate for the protection of the public health.”

Patel cautioned retailers who continue to sell devices with synthetic nicotine after July 13. “C-store retailers should pay close attention to what products are permitted for sale and are compliant with the requirements of the FDA, the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking or PACT Act and numerous state and local licensing and tax laws,” Patel said. “We anticipate that as the FDA begins enforcement against illegally marketed and synthetic nicotine vaping products, there may be an increased demand for the few remaining ENDS products made with tobacco-derived nicotine that are not currently subject to marketing denial orders, such as the BIDI Stick.”

Bidi Vapor, through its U.S. distributor Kaival Brands Innovations Group in Grant, Fla., announced its official position on synthetic nicotine in the company’s financial report published on September 14, 2021. It also shared its opinion directly with members of Congress and FDA leadership, most recently in letters to Dr. Robert Califf, the FDA commissioner, as well as Dr. Brian King, the new Director of FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.

“We hope retailers take a serious look at who their partners are,” Patel said. “You want to partner with companies that comply with regulations and produce high-quality products. That’s the only way the industry will survive and thrive in the future, prevent youth access and continue to offer adult smokers alternatives to combustible cigarettes.”

Based in Melbourne, Fla., Bidi Vapor maintains a commitment to responsible marketing, supporting age-verification standards and sustainability through its BIDI Cares recycling program. Bidi Vapor’s premier device, the BIDI Stick, is a premium product made with high-quality components, a UL-certified battery and technology designed to deliver a consistent vaping experience for legal-age nicotine users 21 and over.