YEO Registration Now Open

Registration for the 2022 Young Executives Organization (YEO) Conference to be held in Worcester, Mass., has been opened. The conference will be held in-person at Nouria Energy headquarters from Sept. 7-9.

The YEO Conference gives young executives in the convenience store industry a chance to learn from each other and address the challenges they face in today’s market.

YEO is meant to encourage young talent — approximately 40 years of age or younger — in the convenience store and petroleum industry through education and networking opportunities. The conference continues this objective and allows attendees to foster their growing leadership skills. Those who attend will be able to reconnect with industry peers, attend educational workshops, take part in the signature Information Exchanges and explore the city of Boston and its c-stores.

Attendees are welcome to register at yeoconference.com.