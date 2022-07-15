bp Introduces Rewards Visa

The company, working with First National Bank of Omaha, launched the card to give customers rewards benefits, as well as traditional credit card advantages.

bp has partnered with First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) to introduce the new BPme Rewards Signature Visa, which introduces a modern take on the traditional fuel card.

The card improves customer benefits by combining the power of BPme Rewards with traditional credit card advantages, like cash back rewards and flexible redemption options.

“We put our customers at the heart of everything we do. This new BPme Rewards Visa gives the best rewards to our most loyal customers,” said Lisa Blalock, vice president of marketing for bp. “We have enhanced the rewards, provided more choice in the way our customers can redeem and made it simple to save money on all fuel and convenience store purchases at bp and Amoco.”

The BPme Rewards Visa can be used anywhere Visa is accepted, providing cardholders with greater spending power and opportunities to earn rewards, including:

At bp and Amoco stores:

15 cents off every gallon automatically on bp and Amoco fuel purchases

5% cash back on non-fuel purchases at bp and Amoco stores (including convenience store and car wash purchases)

Special intro offer: 30 cents off every gallon on bp and Amoco fuel purchases in the first 60 days after account opening

In addition, rewards available on other purchases:

3% cash back on grocery purchases

3% cash back on dining purchases (including restaurants, take-out, and food delivery services)

1% cash back on all other qualifying purchases

Rewards can be redeemed with the following options:

Cash back

Account statement credit

Gift cards from major retailers

Travel experiences

Additional benefits:

No annual fee

Unlimited rewards potential

“We are honored to have the opportunity to work with such a well-known and highly regarded global brand as bp, and are confident their customers will find this new card to be of exceptional value,” said Jerry J. O’Flanagan, executive vice president, partner customer segment, FNBO.

The BPme Rewards Visa is an enhanced credit card offer built upon the existing BPme Rewards loyalty program. With BPme Rewards, customers can instantly save on every gallon, every time they fuel up at bp and Amoco stations; and it can all be done from the BPme app. The BPme app also makes it easy to pay, view receipts, track rewards and more through the mobile phone.