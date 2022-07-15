Reduced Sugar Fruit Candy

Morinaga America has announced the launch of its new Hi-Chew Reduced Sugar, which comes in the fan-favorite Mango and Strawberry flavors. Offering customers the same taste and texture, the new candy comes with 30% less sugar.

The chewlets feature a double layer of fruit flavor that is made with dietary fiber and other unique formulations to reduce sugar content. The candy, containing no colors from synthetic sources, is also made with concentrated fruit juices and puree, natural and artificial flavors. Hi-Chew Reduced Sugar is offered in a two-ounce bag for a suggested retail price of $3.29.

Morinaga America

www.morinaga-america.com