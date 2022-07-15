Stewart’s Shops Helps Children’s Museum Expand

After a $250,000 donation to the Saratoga Children's Museum in 2021, the museum will now be able to expand from its original location.

In 2021, Stewart’s Shops donated $250,000 to support the Saratoga Children’s Museum’s capital campaign, which then allowed the museum to expand after being in the same location for more than 30 years.

On July 11, the Children’s Museum opened the doors to its new location in the Lincoln Baths Building located in Saratoga Spa State Park. Its previous location on Caroline Street in New York’s Saratoga just could not support the museum’s growing needs. This new location is more than double the size of the old one, and visitors will find plenty of new exhibits.

Prior to the museum’s relocation, the Lincoln Baths had been closed to the public for years. Now, it is being given new life as the home to a newly expanded Children’s Museum featuring dozens of exciting and educational exhibits for children and parents in the Saratoga Springs, N.Y. area. The museum will be joining the National Museum of Dance and the Saratoga Automobile Museum in the Saratoga Spa State Park. The park also includes the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, the Spa Little Theater, the Gideon Putnam Resort and the Roosevelt Baths and Spa.

Stewart’s Shops has supported the Children’s Museum for over 20 years, and in return the chain will have a dedicated exhibit featuring an ice cream parlor at the museum. The exhibit features authentic Stewart’s Shops details, including one of the company’s iconic booths, and even an interactive make-your-own sundae station for the kids.

To help the museum celebrate their grand opening, Stewart’s Shops showed up with some ice cream in tow, which was given to children and parents after a tour of the new facilities and exhibits.

Each year the museum supports, on average, over 40,000 people. In 2021, the Saratoga Children’s Museum and the Children’s Museum of Science and Technology in Troy, N.Y. combined forces to offer even more opportunities to children in the capital region and beyond.

This new location will allow the museum to create an even more interactive community with a larger footprint and the new and old exhibits kids love. Visitors will also find interactive classroom spaces and access to the amenities of the State Park.