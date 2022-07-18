Liquid Barcodes Set to Expand Footprint

The company shared its ambitious growth plans that are geared toward the North American market.

Liquid Barcodes has announced plans to expand its footprint across North America with ambitious plans for growth and additional resources to serve the market.

“We are focused on developing seamless, frictionless and innovative loyalty solutions for convenience retailers to drive growth by creating sustainable customer engagement and loyalty,” said CEO Mats Danielsen. “We help retailers build customer loyalty with rewards/incentives, gamification and subscription programs in order to realize significant financial benefits and retail loyal customers. With North America being the largest convenience store market in the world, we are excited to add resources and investment to meet our expansion goals.”

“Our expansion plans include additional sales and marketing resources, increased marketing spend for convenience industry events, frontline engagement with the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) and targeted marketing campaigns,” said Saurabh Swarup, head of sales and general manager for North America. “We are excited about the success we have had to date in the market and look forward to many more opportunities to bring value to the c-store channel, including exhibiting at the upcoming NACS Show in October.”

Liquid Barcodes will be exhibiting in the New Exhibitor Area at the 2022 NACS Show in booth no. 3688 and will have a full presence of global staff available.

Liquid Barcodes is a global loyalty and digital marketing technology company specializing in the convenience and foodservice industries. Its proprietary cloud-based technology platform allows retailers to create and manage their digital marketing campaigns, including subscriptions, with a proprietary process called the “customer connection cycle” to engage, promote and reward customer activities in real time across digital and media channels.

Liquid Barcodes has a variety of solutions to meet the individual needs of convenience retailers, ranging from a complete loyalty platform to specific add-on modules for existing loyalty programs. Features such as rewards, gamification, AI and machine learning, and subscriptions for a variety of products and services are customizable to suit retailer needs.