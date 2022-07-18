Long-Lasting Iced Donuts

Rich Products has introduced four flavors of Fully Finished Iced Donuts, which are easy-to-handle, ready-to-serve donuts that maintain fresh quality over an extended shelf life, staying fresh two-times longer than other bakery options. The new flavors are Chocolate Iced Yeast Ring Donut, Chocolate Iced Sprinkled Cake Ring Donut, White Iced Raspberry Jelly Donut and Bavarian Crème Long John Donut. The donuts come in convenient, recyclable tray packs of six, with eight trays per case, and have a shelf life of 48 hours for yeast donuts and 72 hours for cake donuts.

