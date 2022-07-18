Love’s Offers Customers Free Hot Dogs

In celebration of National Hot Dog Day, Love's has partnered with Schwab Meat Co. to offer customers one free hot dog or roller grill item on July 20.

“What better way to celebrate National Hot Dog Day than with a free hot dog,” said Joe Cotton, vice president of food service for Love’s. “We’re excited to offer a free roller grill item to celebrate the holiday and say ‘thank you’ to customers for stopping in.”

Customers can access the barcode for their free hot dog or roller grill item on the Love’s Connect app from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. July 20. Love’s roller grill items include Schwab’s Finest Hot Dogs, Tornados, Roller Bites, egg rolls and more. A full selection of complimentary toppings is also available.

To access mobile deals, customers can open the Love’s Connect app, create an account and search through the “Deals” menu.

