Marathon Sponsors Beautification Project at Homeless Shelter for Women and Children



Marathon Petroleum sponsored a beautification project of a homeless shelter for women and children through the company’s women’s employee network chapter in Martinez, Calif. Volunteers painted the buildings and fences of Love A Child Missions shelter and installed a gate in the front drive thanks to two $5,000 donations from Marathon Petroleum.

“This was a great event to bring together members of our women’s employee network chapter and help other women in our community feel valued, safe and protected,” said Sophia Long, refining engineer at the Martinez Renewable Fuels facility. “This network gives us an opportunity to make a meaningful impact.”

Love A Child Missions started in 1984 as a homeless recovery center, and since then it has helped more than 10,000 residents. The support from Marathon Petroleum will allow it to further its mission.

“We want our families working on recovery and working on their issues,” said founding director Jerome Knott. “Many of the women we serve are coming from abusive situations. Between 20-30% have mental health issues. We help them get back on their medications and help some find meaningful employment. This support from Marathon Petroleum will allow us to continue serving those in need.”