Love’s Expands Under Speedco Brand

Five new locations have been opened in Iowa, Minnesota, New York and Missouri.

Love’s Travel Stops has opened five new Speedco locations, making its total store count more than 430. Each location offers tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as DOT inspections, all at affordable prices.

“With more than 1,500 maintenance bays and 430 locations, Love’s has the most expansive truck care network on the highway,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of total truck solutions for Love’s. “Our goal is to get professional truck drivers back on the road quickly and we’ll continue to add locations and services to meet that goal.”

Love’s Truck Care and Speedco is the nation’s largest over the road preventive maintenance and total truck care network, with the most comprehensive roadside coverage in the country.

The new Speedco stores will be located at:

57964 188th Street, Pacific Junction, Iowa 51561

8708 Crossing Drive, Rockville, Minn. 56301

1262 Route 414, Waterloo, N.Y. 13165

1601 East Evergreen Street, Cameron, Mo. 64429

6201 Shortman Road, Ripley, N.Y. 14775

Love’s Travel Stops is a travel stop network with more than 590 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and -operated and employs more than 37,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.