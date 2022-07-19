Wawa Offers Free Beverage for 10th Anniversary in Florida

The chain also announced the launch of the Florida 10th Anniversary Fund, which will donate $100,000 to 1,000 different local nonprofits.

In celebration of its 10th anniversary in the state of Florida, Wawa offered free any-sized coffee and fountain beverages to customers in Florida on July 18 — the day the first store opened in Orlando in 2012.

The offer was a way for the chain to toast the community and to give thanks to Wawa customers and 10,000 associates spread across Wawa’s almost 250 Florida stores.

Additionally, as part of Wawa’s commitment to Florida and in honor of its 10th anniversary, The Wawa Foundation, the non-profit founded to support Wawa’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities, announced the launch of the Florida 10th Anniversary Fund.

The Fund will feature a total of $100,000 in donations to be spread across 1,000 local nonprofits in areas surrounding health, hunger and everyday heroes. Grant amounts will vary between $1,000-$2,500. Eligible nonprofits can apply on the company’s website.

Since 2012, Wawa and the Wawa Foundation have provided more than $10 million in community support across the state of Florida, and the Florida 10th Anniversary Fund is set to increase that even further as Wawa continues its expansion into the state.

“Though it’s been 10 years since Wawa first opened its doors in the Sunshine State, it feels like we’ve been here for even longer as we’ve been fortunate to develop so many lasting relationships and meaningful connections over the past decade,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s president and CEO. “We’re thrilled to offer all Florida customers free coffee on July 18 and celebrate that with the launch of the Florida 10th Anniversary Fund to support all the nonprofit organizations that give back to our communities in countless ways, every day. Cheers to 10 years in the Sunshine State and to many more decades of growth and fulfilling lives in Florida.”

In 2012, Wawa opened its first Florida store with the goal of providing a whole new world of quality and convenience for Floridians. Wawa will continue to expand in Florida for years to come and will open its 250th store in the Sunshine State this fall and will employ more than 10,000 associates by year end. Wawa will continue to invest in Florida, opening more than 100 new stores over the next five years, including reaching new markets in the Panhandle region of Florida.