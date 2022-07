FULFIL Chocolate Peanut Butter Vitamin and Protein Bars are sweet and salty snacks that are made to fuel adventure. This bar’s smooth center is flavored with real peanut butter, covered in a double layer of chocolate and topped off with peanut butter chips. It has 15 grams of protein, one gram of sugar, two grams of net carbs and is an excellent source of eight different vitamins. They are available in 1.41-ounce bars and come in four-packs.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com