Nickelodeon Slime-Themed Cereal

Kellogg has announced a collaboration with Nickelodeon, in which the companies have joined forces to add a splash of Nickelodeon’s iconic green slime to Kellogg’s Apple Jacks cereal. Kellogg’s Apple Jack Slime cereal features sweetened, toasted orange and green loops with a green apple flavor and once milk is added, it turns into a slime green color.

Kellogg’s Apple Jacks Slime is currently available at retailers nationwide for a limited time for a suggested retail price of $4.49 for an 8.2-ounce box.

Kellogg Co.

www.kelloggcompany.com

Paramount

www.paramount.com