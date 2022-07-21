TravelCenters of America Donates $50,000

Travel Centers of America will be donating a total of $50,000 to charities in celebration of its 50th anniversary. Ten organizations — chosen by TA team members — will be receiving $5,000 each.

To decide who received the donations, TA team members submitted their favorite charitable organizations for consideration and a committee, including 15 of the company’s most tenured employees (each with over 42 years with the company), selected the 10 organizations.

The recipients are:

America’s VetDogs

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

National Veterans Memorial and Museum (NVVM)

Save the Children

Shriners Hospitals for Children

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

The City Mission (Cleveland)

U.S.VETS (United States Veterans Initiative)

Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation

“We are grateful to the TravelCenters of America team for their donation to support Veteran programming at the NVMM,” said Colonel William Butler, U.S. Army (Retired), chief of staff at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum. “TA’s commitment to veterans will directly support our Resilience and Wellness programming, which studies have shown can reduce veterans’ PTSD symptoms.”

In addition to the $50,000 in contributions, TA is fostering a culture of giving back during its golden anniversary. Team members are encouraged to complete 50 hours of community service throughout the year.

“Our 50th anniversary is an incredible milestone and I can think of no better way to celebrate than by continuing TA’s rich history of giving back,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “For 50 years, we have built our loyal customer base because of the dedication of our passionate team members and we are excited that dozens of them who have worked at the company from the beginning led us on this initiative.”

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, TA has more than 18,000 team members and serves guests at 275 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests.