Wawa Releases ‘Shore Tea’ Hard Beverage by Wawa and Cape May Brewing Co.

Wawa and Cape May Brewing Co. announced its first year collaboration and release of a limited-edition “Shore Tea” hard tea beverage at Wawa’s Grand Opening of its newest beer store in Pennsylvania’s Bucks County. The drink is also at Cape May Brewing Co. Tasting Room and select retailers. Made with Wawa’s signature Peach Iced Tea and Cape May’s iconic adult libations, the hard tea is refreshing with just the right amount of sweet kick.

Shore Tea is available in limited quantities of six-pack 12-ounce cans, with 4.5% ABV. All ingredients used are naturally gluten free, and this beverage contains no peach juice. The cost of the six-pack is $12.99.

Release Schedule:

Thursday, July 21, 8:00 a.m. — Official ribbon cutting of the first cases at Wawa’s Grand Opening of newest Beer Store, Store #8157, 639 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, Pa. 19047. Wawa and Cape May Brewing Co. Tea-Shirt giveaway for the first 100 guests, as supplies last Official ribbon cutting of the first cases at Wawa’s Grand Opening of the newest Beer Store First look of Wawa’s newest store to carry beer and future Beer Stores to be announced Opportunity to meet the brewers: James Fox, director of brewing operations, Cape May Brewing Co., and Michael McLaughlin, senior manager of concept development, Wawa Limited quantities of Shore Tea exclusively available on July 21 at some Pennsylvania Wawa Beer Stores



Saturday, July 23, 11:00 a.m. — Launch party at Cape May Brewing Co. Tasting Room Live music, Wawa and Cape May Brewing Co. Tea-Shirt giveaway, and Wawa pretzels and Wawa Peach Iced Tea non-alcoholic pint giveaways, as supplies last

Monday, July 25 — Shore Tea for sale at select retailers

Social Media Sweepstakes for Cape May Brewing Co. VIP Brewery Tour

Enter-to-Win Details: From July 18-25, customers can visit @Wawa on Instagram, locate the giveaway post, like and comment with #sweepstakes for a chance to win a VIP Cape May Brewing Co.’s production facility tour. Customers must be following @wawa and @capemaybrewco to win.

Prize details: Two winners, for up to four guests, will receive Wawa swag and access to one of the largest production facilities in New Jersey, featuring a newly redesigned canning line and automated tray former, expanded cellar and more. The tour is guided by one of the brewers who will give an extensive overview into the entire brewing process, from milling and raw materials to crafting beer, centrifuging, canning and kegging, and testing the finished product in the lab. Participants receive an in-depth experience unique to the visit for a look at the company’s process, which is rarely seen by those outside of the Cape May Brew Crew.

“We’re excited to stretch our wings and fly south to the New Jersey Shore to partner with Cape May Brewing Co. to produce our first-ever hard tea with a customer favorite: Wawa’s Peach Iced Tea,” said Michael McLaughlin, senior manager of Concept Development, Wawa. “Wawa’s Peach Iced Tea captures the aroma and flavors of biting into a freshly picked peach at the height of ripeness and pairs it perfectly with the warm carmelic tones of our Signature Black Iced Tea. Fragrant, juicy and sweet with just the right amount of acidity and a sweet tea finish.”

“We were excited when Wawa reached out to us with the possibility of collaborating. We’re huge fans, and many of our crew members make Wawa a regular part of their routines,” said Ryan Krill, CEO & co-founder, Cape May Brewing Co. “We’re thrilled that we have the opportunity to continue to expand into the hard beverage space with an incredible partner to bring fans a product that they’ll love.”

“We approached the process of making this tea similar to how we make our seltzers. We kept it simple, just like if you were going to make tea at home. Fortunately, we were able to use the same ingredients that Wawa uses in their peach tea,” said James Fox, director of brewing operations, Cape May Brewing Co. “After the alcohol was added, we had several benchtop trials to dial in the ratios and flavors. We are really happy with how this turned out; it’s easy to forget that it’s hard tea.”

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom-prepared hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.