YEO Releases Agenda for 2022 Conference

The conference will include workshops and presentations from industry professionals.

The Young Executives Organization (YEO) has released the agenda for its annual conference, which will be held in Worcester, Mass., at Nouria Energy’s headquarters from Sept. 7-9.

Ranging from topics like foodservice, technology and retailer operations, the event will give attendees insight as to what retailer brands are doing and what kind of results they are seeing, as well as what could be beneficial for retailers in the future.

Some workshops that will be available for attendees are as follows:

Perfecting Your Retail Brand — Ernie Harker will be detailing the importance of personality within a brand and how that personality should be expressed through marketing strategies, product packaging and communication style.

Integrating Technology into Labor Management — Jeff Carpenter, director of education and training at Cliff’s Local Markets, will examine how communication can be improved with the use of technology and how more digital approaches can benefit retailers.

Building Leadership, Management and Accountability Systems — This workshop will emphasize how to bring retail analytics into a pattern of operational usage across multiple operational segments.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the C-Store Industry — The workshop, led by Jayson Council, will explain why businesses need to understand, respect and accommodate all different life experiences in order to support employees.

Attendees can also join Habitat for Humanity’s Operation Playhouse, which benefits local veterans and military families. Teams will build two playhouses in the morning and present them to children of local veterans in a surprise ceremony in the afternoon.

Register for the event at www.yeoconference.com.