EV Charging Solution

Techniche has announced the launch of its EV Charging Asset Maintenance Management solution, which is developed for charge point operators (CPOs), charger manufacturers, EV fleet operators and fuel retailers managing EV charging infrastructure. The Techniche solution automates the maintenance and repair of EV charging station assets, thereby reducing charger downtime, speeding up time to repair and returning EV chargers to operational status quicker than an email or traditional help desk system. By improving the availability and uptime of EV chargers, operators can deliver an improved customer charging experience.

Techniche

www.technichegroup.com