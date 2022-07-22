Love’s Opens Two New Locations

The travel stop chain celebrated the openings of new stores in Monroe Center, Ill., and Brookville, Pa.

Love’s Travel Stops has announced the openings of two new locations in Monroe Center, Ill., and Brookville, Pa. Each store will bring in 55 jobs to both Ogle County in Illinois and Jefferson County in Pennsylvania.

“Love’s is continuing to open new locations to provide customers with clean and safe places to stop, making summer travels more convenient,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “The Love’s in Monroe Center is the company’s 32nd location in Illinois, and our team members are excited to help get professional truck drivers and four-wheel customers back on the road quickly and safely.”

The Monroe Center location features:

More than 12,000 square feet

Godfather’s Pizza and Subway

70 truck parking spaces

64 car parking spaces

Four RV parking spaces

Seven diesel bays

Six showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

The Brookville location — the chain’s seventh site in Pennsylvania — will feature similar amenities and signature Love’s features.

“Opening our seventh location in Pennsylvania means giving customers the Highway Hospitality they know they’ll get when they stop at Love’s,” said Love.

The Brookville location boasts:

More than 12,000 square feet

Wendy’s

130 truck parking spaces

79 car parking spaces

Seven RV parking spaces

Nine diesel bays

Seven showers

Speedco

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Stillman Valley High School and $2,000 split between Pine Creek Fire Department and the Jefferson County 4-H Club.

Love’s Travel Stops is a travel stop network with more than 590 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and -operated and employs more than 37,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.