Parkland USA Recognizes Community Heroes

In this year's 24/7 event, the chain partnered with NACS to offer discounted drinks for first responders and medical professionals, in addition to a $5,000 donation.

Parkland USA will be recognizing community heroes for this year’s 24/7 day, which is an event led by the NACS foundation annually. The initiative pays tribute to first responders, medical and emergency professionals and Red Cross volunteers on July 24.

Every July 24, the NACS Foundation unites convenience stores across America in recognizing first responders, medical personnel and American Red Cross volunteers who work around the clock to serve local communities to ensure people do not face emergencies alone. The annual event helps raise awareness and donations for the urgent humanitarian needs of the Red Cross and spotlights the convenience store industry’s important role in supporting hometown heroes.

Parkland USA supported this year’s event by offering a 50 cent discount on any coffee or fountain drink to fire, police, EMT, Red Cross volunteers, nurses, medical practitioners in uniform or with a badge at all of its 212 retail stores on July 24.

Additionally, Parkland USA is making a $5,000 donation to the American Red Cross to support its humanitarian needs. It is estimated that 30,000 people a day on average receive Red Cross support.

Parkland USA participates on social media to show appreciation for hometown heroes and encourages other communities to do the same, using the hashtag #WeHeartHeroes.

Parkland USA is a subsidiary of Parkland, a global operator and consolidator of convenience retail and fuel marketing businesses. Parkland USA has 3,000 employees throughout the U.S. and is focused around growing organically, realizing a supply advantage, acquiring prudently and integrating successfully.