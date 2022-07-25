GetGo Named ‘Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion’

The chain was recognized by Disability Equality Index and the American Association of People with Disabilities.

Giant Eagle-owned GetGo Café + Market announced its recognition by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

This recognition was given to all brands under Giant Eagle, which in addition to GetGo, also includes Market District supermarkets. The company earned a 100% score on the 2022 Disability Inclusion Index (DEI) benchmark.

The DEI measured: Culture and Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention and Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement; Supplier Diversity; and non-U.S. operations.

“We are so honored by this recognition,” said Giant Eagle Chair and CEO Laura Karet. “Our core value of ‘Respect All’ is important to all of us at Giant Eagle. Being named a best place to work for people who are differently abled motivates us to continue our journey of inclusion for all our Team Members, guests and neighbors.”

“Giant Eagle’s commitment to successfully employ people of all abilities is one of the best parts of our culture,” said Giant Eagle Vice President and Chief Inclusion, Equity and Diversity officer Jeremy Shapira. “Our work to be even more inclusive will never be done, but we’re successful because our team has heart. We care about each other and our neighbors, and we firmly believe that everyone deserves respect and equal opportunity to thrive.”

Giant Eagle’s commitment to disability inclusion extends throughout all facets of the company. Some of the company’s initiatives highlighted on the DEI benchmark include: dedicated recruiting efforts to attract people who are differently abled; a disability-focused, employee-led business resource group; a company-wide employee engagement survey; a 20-plus member diversity council; and company-wide emergency preparedness plans which addresses people who are differently abled.

“Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it’s gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index,” said Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN. “These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging.”

Giant Eagle is one of the nation’s largest food retailers and distributors with approximately $9.7 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle has grown to be a leading food, fuel and pharmacy retailer in the region with more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.