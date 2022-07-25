Love’s to Add Jamba by Blendid Smoothie Kiosks

Love’s Travel Stops has announced that it will be adding Jamba by Blendid autonomous robotic kiosk locations to a select number of Love’s locations.

The first Jamba by Blendid kiosk piloted at a Love’s Travel Stop will open this summer in Williams, Calif., just outside of Sacramento, Calif., marking a strategic expansion into rest area locations to meet the increasing demand for nutritious quick-serve options for commuters, travelers and professional truck drivers across the U.S.

With more than 590 locations in 41 states, Love’s provides professional drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), travel items, electronics, snacks, restaurant offerings and more from coast to coast. The introduction of autonomous Jamba by Blendid robotic kiosks to travel stops adds a refreshing and healthy option for motorists on the go, without increasing already challenging staffing demands for facility managers.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer our guests a new way to enjoy delicious food on the go. Jamba by Blendid will give customers another option to get refreshing food at select locations in California,” said Joe Cotton, vice president of food services for Love’s Travel Stops.

Jamba by Blendid kiosks leverage Blendid’s contactless food automation platform foodOS, a patented machine-learning, robotics and artificial intelligence-enabled system, to provide motorists with easily accessible, nutritious food options made on demand and customized to meet individual preferences at any time of day.

“Our robotic smoothie kiosks are helping leaders across the hospitality industry meet the rising demand for fresh food options — delivering the fast, customizable and nutritious food choices that consumers crave, where and when they need it,” said Vipin Jain, CEO and co-founder of Blendid. “It is exciting to see more opportunities for Jamba by Blendid kiosks to expand across retail properties, college campuses and now along highways and major thoroughfares across the country in the years ahead.”

“Jamba is thrilled to be expanding Jamba by Blendid kiosks into the travel stop industry with Love’s,” said Geoff Henry, president of Jamba. “Making Jamba-inspired smoothies readily available in this new vertical allows us to meet our guests seeking freshly made, wholesome smoothies even when they are on the road.”

Love’s Travel Stops is a travel stop network with more than 590 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and -operated and employs more than 37,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.