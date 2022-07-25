Why Are Customers Choosing Spitless Tobacco?

Little by little, Americans seem to be smoking fewer cigarettes, aided in no small part by a great many states and cities slapping bans on public smoking — and in some places private smoking. Many smokers are looking for alternatives today.

Enter spitless tobacco, boosted by a growing consumer awareness of nicotine pouches. Many c-stores have made room for spitless products, often the same space formerly occupied by flavored vapes.

Consumer research shows clearly that one objection to traditional moist smokeless tobacco products that smokers mention is the need to spit. Offices, schools, stores, outdoor stadiums, restrooms and other public areas around the country now enforce strict no-smoking regulations, which more often than not include vaping. Spitless pouches, for obvious reasons, allow nicotine users to “fly under the radar” in places in which they would otherwise face those restrictions.

Manufacturers have, of course, been quick to respond to the opportunity. U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co., for example, introduced Skoal Dry Tobacco, a spit-free, smokeless tobacco pouch marketed as a new form of smokeless tobacco that eliminates the need to spit while maintaining flavor and satisfaction. Its tag line: “No Smoke, No Spit, No Boundaries.”

Another example is Snus, flavored tobacco in small pouches that is smokeless and spitless: users need not spit out the excess saliva that is produced. Still other brands include Orbs and Taboka, also smokeless and spitless, which are designed to dissolve in the user’s mouth. This renders the products both more covert and discreet in that there is no need for a spit receptacle.

Also helping to convince consumers to try spitless tobacco products are well-funded marketing budgets featuring print advertising, eye-catching point-of-sale signage, branded displays, product sampling, direct mail campaign and age-verified websites.

Bottom line: as long as municipalities outlaw smoking, Americans will seek out creative ways to exercise their personal freedom — and spitless tobacco is one of those ways.