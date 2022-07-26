7-Eleven Creates Snack-Inspired Wardrobe

The chain collaborated with designers and creative agencies to launch fashion items that can be won by loyalty members.

7-Eleven has released collaborations with snack and beverage brands to create a snack-inspired wardrobe for its loyalty members. Customers who purchase participating products at 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes stores can win bespoke apparel and accessories.

The chain is offering a chance to win custom sneakers, including:

Slurpee x What the Fanta: Designed by Jake Danklefs of Dank & Co., the sneakers are adorned with Slurpee drink branding and shapes that mimic splashes of water.

7-Eleven x Dunkaroos: Sporting a ’90s theme, the shoes, designed by creative agency partner Select and hand-painted by Tyler Wallach, feature Fred — the mascot for the brand’s iconic frozen beverage, surrounded by confetti-like patterns.

Shoe Surgeon x Reese’s: These shoes feature orange-colored mesh panels, chocolate-hued sides and a peanut butter-toned ankle panel with a buttoned pocket.

Customers also have the chance to win a break dancing-inspired Red Bull BC One capsule featuring Fred, complete with a hoodie, drawstring backpack and hat. Another offer for customers is the Flamin’ Hot x Braille collection, featuring a crewneck sweatshirt, hat, skateboard and shoes with flame-printed shoelaces.

“Brainfreeze Season is a time for us to help our customers quench their thirst for Slurpee drinks, music and, of course, fashion,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “We know our customers are always on the cutting edge of culture and style, and are looking for ways to get even closer to the brands they love — so what better way to reward our loyal fans than with these one-of-a-kind designs?”

For a chance to win, 7‑Eleven, Speedway or Stripes customers must purchase select items through the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs or via 7NOW delivery. More information on the promotion can be found on the company’s website.

