Quicklee’s Acquires New Store

Quicklee’s Convenience Stores has announced the acquisition of the Hudson & Titus Mobil in Irondequoit, N.Y., bringing the chain’s total store count to 28. This is the 12th Quicklee’s to be opened in Monroe County, N.Y.

“Quicklee’s was founded over 25 years ago with the mission of bringing more convenience to the lives of people in communities we serve,” said Brian Mongi, Quicklee’s general manager. “With the acquisition of the Hudson & TItus Mobil location, we are continuing our mission, ensuring the Irondequoit community has quick and easy access to fuel, food, snacks, beverages and more for years to come.”

Over the past few years Quicklee’s has made expansion a priority. New stores acquired throughout New York include Dalton, Lyons and Bloomfield, with new builds completed in Belmont and Batavia. Additionally, a new location is nearing completion on Culver Road in Irondequoit, N.Y.

“Every new location we open is carefully selected to maximize our impact on, and benefit to the communities we call home, ” said Ken Perelli, Quicklee’s vice president and chief operations officer. “In short, we don’t just expand for the sake of it, we are motivated by the difference we can make, be it by creating new jobs or simply offering the community a better selection of goods. As a family-owned business, community is a huge part of our identity, and key to our successful expansion.”

The new Hudson and Titus location will undergo a rebranding as part of the acquisition. New signage will be added and additional employees hired to help serve customers. A variety of cold beverages, snacks and food items will continue to be available for sale in addition to fuel. Future plans will focus on maximizing the store front and conversion of the service area into more store space.