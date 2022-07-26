Sky Wellness Receives Accolades for D Oh Gee Products

Sky Wellness’ top-selling D Oh Gee brand has ranked no. 5 in c-stores for its D Oh Gee CBD Daily Turkey Chewies and D Oh Gee CBD Daily Duck Bites. Additionally, the brand’s CBD Dog Oil Drops Bacon Flavor has been ranked in the top 20 among 50 alternate choices available in set.

“Over the last three years, pet owners have become smart about CBD, its positive impacts on their health and how it may also help their pets,” said Vice President, Marketing and General Manager of Animal Products at Sky Wellness Brook Bacon. “With D Oh Gee CBD, our foundations are in the pet industry and in providing effective products with the same standards pet owners are used to, along with being conveniently and readily available from trusted retailers. CBD will continue to be a portfolio requirement because of consumer awareness and their demand for wellness for the entire family, including those with four legs.”

Since its recent relaunch in January, the brand’s CBD pet wellness collection has seen tremendous growth and pick-up with retailers. It has also received several industry accolades, with the CBD Daily Turkey Chewies awarded Product of the Year 2022, the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation which 40,000 American shoppers determined through a national survey conducted by Kantar. Also, CBD Daily Duck Bites is a finalist in the upcoming 2022 World CBD Awards which highlights excellent CBD and Hemp products that have been deemed safe, compliant and effective.

All D Oh Gee products are holistically created for pets’ daily wellness and are 100% THC free. The collection is third party lab tested for purity and potency, made with simple, high-quality ingredients and all-natural flavorings. The brand also offers easy-to-use guides on the packaging that contains dosage information based on the animal’s weight. It is safe, affordable and easy to use.

With a portfolio of five brands — Sky Wellness, CBDaF!, D Oh Gee, EquineX and RipD — the company makes, markets and sells more than 100 affordable, premium THC free, isolate and full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD products designed to elevate health, enhance well-being and make people and their animals feel better. Each product is made only from the highest quality raw materials in the cleanest, safest, certified facilities, all verified via rigorous third-party testing.