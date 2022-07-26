Tamarind-Flavored Chips

Doritos is launching a brand-new flavor this summer — Doritos Tangy Tamarind. Keeping with Doritos’ commitment to being bold, the new Tangy Tamarind chips mark the first time a tamarind flavor is available from a major salty snack brand in the U.S. The new flavor draws inspiration from Hispanic, Asian and Indian dishes. Doritos Tangy Tamarind joins previous limited-edition fan favorites in the brand’s “Tangy” lineup, including Doritos Tangy Pickle and Doritos Tangy Ranch. For a limited time only, consumers can find Doritos Tangy Tamarind in retailers nationwide starting August 15.

PepsiCo

www.pepsico.com