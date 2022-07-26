Watermelon-Flavored Wine

MYX Beverages has announced the introduction of MYX Fusions Watermelon Moscato, which adds to the company’s growing list of fruit-infused wines. The new flavor boasts a clean, crisp balance of premium Moscato wine with natural juices from perfectly ripe watermelons. The wine is slightly effervescent and showcases the signature rich, luscious and fruit-forward notes of Moscato balanced with juicy, crisp and refreshing flavors of fresh watermelon. MYX Fusions Watermelon Moscato will be available in four-packs of 187-milliliter single-serve bottles with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $9.99-$10.99 and 750-milliliter bottles with an SRP of $8.99-$9.99. The gluten-free, Kosher-certified wine has an ABV of 5.5%.

