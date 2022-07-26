YEO Conference to Include Branding Workshop

The workshop, titled "Perfecting Your Retail Brand," will be held on Sept. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

The Young Executives Organization (YEO) has released event details for its annual conference to be held at Nouria Energy’s headquarters in Worcester, Mass., from Sept. 7-9. It will include a workshop on Sept. 8 at 9:30 a.m. on branding titled “Perfecting Your Retail Brand.” Ernie Harker, brand therapist at Ernburn Brands, will host the workshop.

The workshop will detail how an ignited brand revolves around the personality of a company and should be expressed in its marketing strategies, communication style, choice of language and product packaging. Harker will also discuss Maverik’s complete rebrand into one of the most widely recognized convenience store brands in the country.

Register for the event at www.yeoconference.com.