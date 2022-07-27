High’s Opens 60th Store in Mid-Atlantic Region

The new site — which features the chain's latest technology — is located in Owings Mills, Md.

High’s has opened its newest convenience store in Owings Mills, Md., bringing its store count in the Mid-Atlantic region to 60.

The location will serve as the brand’s new flagship store, featuring the chain’s latest technology (self-checkout, mobile ordering, frictionless payment and touchscreen ordering for food) as well as a full assortment of products.

The 5,000-square-foot storefront showcases a wide variety of High’s signature items: hand breaded chicken, handmade pizza, hand dipped ice cream and an expanded area for hot and cold dispensed beverages.

The site has 12 fueling positions and will have Carroll Clean car wash, the first of its kind, scheduled to open

later this summer. The car wash will also have a large car vacuum area outside, which is free to car wash customers.

High’s celebrated with a family and friends event the weekend before opening to preview the store and sample a limited menu. Over 200 employees and their families attended the event. A grand opening celebration will be held on site in a few weeks. High’s plans to host an all-day event including a ribbon cutting and sundae building contest. Several vendors will be on-site sampling product alongside the High’s team.

The High’s brand was established in 1928 to identify a chain of ice cream stores that grew rapidly throughout the Mid–Atlantic states. By the 1980s, there were more than 500 High’s locations, making High’s at that time the largest ice cream store chain in the world. The Phelps Family acquired High’s in 2012 and currently operates 60 High’s convenience stores with a team of more than 500 talented individuals.