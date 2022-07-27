Quartz Hand-Washing Basins

Bradley Corp. has added a new quartz option — Evero Matte — to its selection of materials for washrooms. Evero Matte — with its natural matte finish, unique understated texture and selection of monochromatic colors — gives a stone-like appearance for commercial hand-washing basins. The washbasins are cast-formed so they are able to be specified in many shapes and forms, providing versatility and distinctive style. The new Evero Matte color palette, called the Mason Series, includes eight different colors, such as Mesa White, Limestone, Sandbar, Desert Clay, Lunar Gray, Bedrock, Cinder and Black Onyx.

Bradley Corp.

www.bradleycorp.com