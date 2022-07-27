Stewart’s Shops to Offer Free Ice Cream for Safe Bike Riders

The chain is working with 24 police departments to promote safe bike riding to children, and donating ice cream as a reward.



Stewart’s Shops has announced that it will participate in the 24th year of the Safe Summer Bike Helmet program founded by Senator Jim Tedisco.

Senator Tedisco joined with Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo, Saratoga County Clerk and Owner of Hayner’s Ice Cream Hall of Fame Craig Hayner, Milton Town Supervisor Scott Ostrander and Ballston Spa Mayor Frank Rossi, Jr., to lead the Milton summer camp attendees in a bike ride and then scoop free ice cream donated by Stewart’s Shops.

This year, Senator Tedisco’s Safe Summer Program will distribute 5,000 “good tickets” for free ice cream cones to 24 police departments to reward children who wear their helmets while bicycling, skateboarding and rollerblading, and give free bike helmets to kids who need one.

“It’s summer time and for many children that means enjoying two things: ice cream and bike riding. We want to encourage children, as well as adults, to be safe when they recreate and I can’t think of a better way to do that than by offering kids a free ice cream cone for doing the right thing and wearing a bike helmet. My Safe Summer Program is a true community partnership among businesses, law enforcement, government and parents and it’s a model for how caring people can come together and promote a fun and safe environment for children. Coupling free ice cream, free helmets and education with law enforcement is a formula that works to keep kids safe. Safe Summer also provides positive interactions between law enforcement and kids, which is something that we need now, more than ever,” said Senator Jim Tedisco.

Senator Tedisco’s Safe Summer Program aims to use positive reinforcement to get all neighborhood kids into the habit of wearing helmets for safe biking, in-line skating or riding a skateboard or scooter.

“The safety of our children is priority number one. The Safe Summer Bike Helmet Program allows us to pass on simple, yet effective ways to teach kids how to safely handle their bicycles, scooters and skateboards in a fun atmosphere. I want to thank Senator Tedisco for his leadership in offering this program to help protect our kids each and every year,” said Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo.