Weight Loss Wellness Shot

Vitamin Energy has increased its selection of energy shots and pill supplements with the addition of Vitamin Energy Burner+. The new product is the company’s first thermogenic fat burner, which provides the body with the daily dietary supplements needed to ensure healthy weight loss. The shot is available following the purchase of a new manufacturing plant in Wilmington, Del., which will help the company to optimize production while also providing fast shipping times on all products.

Vitamin Energy

www.vitaminenergy.com