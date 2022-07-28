AVA President Joins American Vapor Manufacturers

The American Vapor Manufacturers Association (AVM) has announced that Gregory Conley, who has been a longtime vaping advocate and attorney, will join the company as the director of legislative and external affairs. Conley will work to advance public policy supporting the American vaping product industry.

Conley, who has led the American Vaping Association (AVA) as its president since 2014, will focus his efforts on government and media relations under the direction of AVM President Amanda Wheeler.

“Gregory is a critical voice for vaping and understands adult smokers and ex-smokers face dire circumstances because of the FDA,” said Wheeler. “One billionaire is pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into campaigns designed to end the vaping industry. The stakes have never been greater and I am thrilled to have him aboard to work towards a unified industry.”

“Over the last decade-plus, myself and millions of American adults have given up cigarettes because of vaping,” said Conley. “During that time, I have been proud to advocate for vaping from the perspective of a consumer and harm reductionist. In this new role at AVM, I will continue to push for appropriate regulations to ensure that American businesses are not replaced with a multibillion-dollar illicit market. I look forward to helping grow AVM alongside Amanda and her board.”

Conley has a long history of fierce advocacy for vaping products and tobacco harm reduction, dating back to 2010. While receiving a Juris Doctor degree and a Master of Business Administration degree from Rutgers University in Camden, N.J., Conley served as the pro bono legislative director for the Consumer Advocates for Smoke-Free Alternatives Association.

Conley then founded AVA, from which he testified before dozens of state legislative bodies, appeared on numerous news networks and participated in a White House listening session with then-President Donald Trump. Conley plans to continue working with AVA as it charts a new path forward focusing on voter education and outreach.

The American Vapor Manufacturers recently asked the HHS Inspector General to launch an inquiry into allegations that FDA decision-making on key vaping product applications has been improperly influenced by political pressure from members of Congress.

AVM represents independent vapor manufacturers across the United States. It works to preserve the thriving vapor industry by providing support, representation and engagement in the federal regulatory process.