High’s Announces Employee Appreciation Initiatives

The chain is set to host two large events, a raffle and offer fuel and food discounts to employees.

High’s has announced a campaign to show appreciation for employees that will feature several events and giveaways throughout July and August.

“Our goal at High’s is to deliver the best guest experience; we would not be able to accomplish this without our store associates,” said Brad Chivington, senior vice president of High’s. “Attracting and retaining top talent is a priority for High’s. Investing in our associates with competitive wages and providing a clear career path for our associates to see their experience at High’s as a steppingstone, learning valuable skills or even as a potential career.”

High’s will host two large events to celebrate its associates. Beginning on July 25, all associates were encouraged to participate in an employee appreciation week which included a series of themed dress-up days.

To show appreciation to the High’s retail staff, the corporate office plans to visit stores throughout the week to support the theme of the day. While on-site, the staff will also draw names to be entered into an associate raffle with various summer-themed gifts and prizes.

High’s retail associates who have enrolled in the High’s Rewards program will also receive a meal on High’s, fuel discounts and free treats each day such as candy bars, ice cream and packaged beverage items.

In addition to the employee appreciation week, all employees and their dependents are invited to attend the High’s and Carroll Fuel company picnic in August. The event will be hosted at Carroll Fuel’s facility in Curtis Bay, Md. Ice cream and food stations will be set up at the property along with several family-oriented activities. The event will span over two days to accommodate all associates at the corporate office as well the retail stores.

The High’s brand was established in 1928 to identify a chain of ice cream stores that grew rapidly throughout the Mid–Atlantic States. By the 1980s, there were more than 500 High’s locations, making High’s at that time the largest ice cream store chain in the world. The Phelps Family acquired High’s in 2012 and currently operates 60 High’s convenience stores with a team of more than 500 talented individuals.