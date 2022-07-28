Pilot Flying J Offers $30,000 for Exceptional Truck Drivers

For this year's Road Warrior contest, the chain will distribute the winnings to three truck drivers who have gone above and beyond.



Pilot Flying J has announced the return of the Road Warrior contest, which will feature the largest total prize yet. This year, a total of $30,000 will be awarded to three professional truck drivers who have gone the extra mile in their jobs and communities.

From August 1-15, Pilot Flying J will be accepting nominations of these highway heroes for the chance to be named the 2022 Road Warrior. Submissions should highlight the driver’s contributions to the trucking industry, safe driving history, community involvement, miles driven and other meaningful stories about the hardworking nominee. Three winners will be selected with cash prizes including $15,000 for the grand prize winner, $10,000 for second place and $5,000 for third place.

“We are honored to recognize the selflessness, dedication and service of professional truck drivers who are working hard to deliver the goods that we all rely on,” said David Hughes, senior vice president of sales for Pilot Flying J. “Our annual Road Warrior contest is an opportunity to highlight those individuals who are role models in the trucking industry and to say thank you to all the drivers out there for letting us be part of your journey to keep the country moving.”

The contest can be entered via the Pilot Flying J website. The first, second, and third place winners will be announced at the end of September as part of Driver Appreciation month.

Pilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America, includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.