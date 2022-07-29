How to Source Employees for Your Small Business

Finding employees often starts, not with a job posting or a help-wanted ad, but with your business’s identity. Your identity is your culture. Your identity is your message. Your identity is the answer to the question, “Why would someone want to be part of my team?”

A small- to medium-sized business (SMB) owner must commit time and energy when opening a new company. When opening a business, merchants should seek to hire competent staff members with relevant experience.

To find the ideal applicant, you’ll need to put out word of mouth, advertise on social media platforms, place help-wanted signs, and post on job-seeker platforms, said Elie Katz, President and CEO of National Retail Solutions (NRS). “Set guidelines for what you are seeking in a candidate. For example, it is essential to hire staff with a welcoming and warm personality, when focusing on customer service,” Katz said. “Ensuring that customers have a great shopping experience and customer retention and loyalty depend heavily on customer service. Other qualities to look for in an employee include teamwork, dependability, honesty, professionalism, and a strong work ethic.” To start and successfully run a business, storeowners must advertise, seek candidates, and train employees to manage day-to-day business tasks and responsibilities. Katz offered four tips to help retailers accomplish this:

Advertising on Social Media

To post on social media for staff hires, locating appropriate platforms for the business is the first step. Facebook and Instagram are the best social media platforms for job postings. These two social media outlets target both young and older audiences, ensuring that a store owner reaches the right audience. Platforms like Twitter and TikTok should not be used to reach an older audience. Many people use those platforms for non-business-related videos unless they are a self-promoted start-up that caters to a younger crowd.

“You can also use other platforms such as LinkedIn, Indeed, ZipRecruiter, and Career Builder. These websites will display what the business owner is looking for in a candidate, such as a salary, qualifications, job description, benefits and location,” Katz said. “The employer can also link a job application to the posting or create an application for potential candidates to fill out. In general, posting job offerings does not require any payment. Retailers can also post a help wanted sign or attend school career fairs to broaden their advertising and reach more applicants. Many students strive to secure an internship or start working full-time immediately after graduation. An internship can be paid or unpaid, and helps a graduate gain experience and/or a portfolio for their resume. Establishing a relationship with various colleges for interns and entry-level hiring can yield direct referral leads. Recruiting Potential Candidates

“Once several candidates have applied, it is time to sort through each one to determine which one is qualified and of interest to arrange an interview,” Katz said. “During the interview, it is important to read their body language; note how they respond to questions, their attitude, experience, and accomplishments. By doing this, you can assess if the candidate is a good fit for the position.”

The ideal candidate should demonstrate enthusiasm for the position, experience, and a positive outlook. Ask them how they’d handle a disagreement. Employees who don’t suggest solutions to problems or have a poor attitude about working with others may be unfit for the job. In a position involving customer interaction, it’s critical that the employee be a friendly, proactive team player, to ensure that customers have a positive shopping experience.

If a position you’re filling requires a particular skill, you can give candidates a take-home test to assess their proficiency. The test will help assess how knowledgeable they are in that particular topic—which can also help determine whether they are the best fit for your position. “Contacting references and doing your research can be invaluable in really knowing their skills and personality. Don’t just call the names they provide you. If possible, ask others who know them personally or who have worked with them before,” Katz said. “Check their personal profiles on social media if you can locate them. You can tell a lot about someone from what they post online.” The Hiring Process

During your interview, you can discuss what benefits are available for your employees, beyond just the salary. If you have a follow-up second interview, you’ll have the chance then to go into more practical details about the day-to-day operations of the position. Do you offer benefits, paid vacation, 401K matching, or bonuses? Address these questions before you hire. More communication prior to hiring, means less surprises later. If you will require a drug test, criminal background check or other, make sure the candidate is fully aware of this. It’s always best to communicate in writing, to keep records of discussions and clarify your offer.

Training Your Employees