Sinclair Oil Announces Consumer Promotion

The Sinclair Summer Throwback sweepstakes will offer 1,000 customers $3 off per gallon on one fill-up.

Sinclair Oil has announced the launch of the Sinclair Summer Throwback, a promotion that offers customers the chance to win discounts on gas.

The company will be giving 1,000 winners $3 off per gallon on a fill-up through its DINOPAY app. From now until Aug. 17, consumers may use DINOPAY to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win.

DINOPAY is a simple, safe and secure way to pay at the pump and in-store. Users may turn the pump on with their smartphones, and the system is secure and requires no swiping or touching keypads. Those using a credit card app will save 10 cents off of every gallon purchased.

Key Details:

Two ways to enter: using DINOPAY to make a transaction or via an online form, with no purchase necessary. Both methods of entry are limited to one entry per person, per day.

Winners will be notified via the email address associated with their DINOPAY account or via the email provided in the No Purchase Necessary entry page.

Each of the 1,000 winners will receive a DINOPAY promo code good for $3 off per gallon on up to a 30-gallon fill-up.

Additionally, each of the 1,000 winners will subsequently be emailed three promo codes to share with friends and family. Each code is valued at a one-time discount of 30 cents off per gallon on a fill-up through DINOPAY.

Full rules for the sweepstakes are available online. No purchase is necessary to win. The promotion is void where prohibited in Florida, New York and Rhode Island.

Sinclair Oil, an HF Sinclair brand, is one of the oldest continuous brands in the energy business. Recognized for its iconic dinosaur, Sinclair has more than 1,600 independent branded stations, featuring DINOCARE Top Tier Gasoline.