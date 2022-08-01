August 2022 Issue: Growing Gilligan’s



CStore Decisions August 2022 Digital Edition is sponsored by GSK.

The second-generation family business eyes expansion beyond its Montana and Arizona roots through acquisitions and new builds as it updates stores and elevates its foodservice offering.

Gilligan’s Retail, a second-generation family business, has been busy elevating its proprietary foodservice offering, rolling out new equipment including bean-to-cup coffee machines and remodeling stores.

The eight-year-old company owns and operates 10 Gilligan’s sites in Arizona and two stores in Montana under the banner ‘The Welcome Stop.’

Now, the Scottsdale, Ariz.-based chain is set to design its first new-to-industry store, as it looks to grow into new market areas through acquisitions and new builds. As it expands, Gilligan’s prides itself on bringing a country-store environment to its customer base.