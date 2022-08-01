Love’s Expands to Connecticut

The chain has opened its first store in Connecticut with a new travel stop located in Willington.

Love’s Travel Stops has opened its first Connecticut store with a new site in Willington, located off of Interstate 84 at Exit 71. The new location adds 56 truck parking spaces and 50 jobs to Tolland County, Conn.

“Opening our first location in Connecticut reaffirms Love’s commitment to providing quality products and services that are easy to access for customers across the U.S.,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Love’s will continue to add new locations, ensuring that travelers have a safe, clean and well-maintained place to stop when they see the Heart of the Highway.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 8,000 square feet

Godfather’s Pizza and Subway

56 truck parking spaces

50 car parking spaces

Three RV parking spaces

Seven diesel bays

Three showers

CAT scale

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to­­­ Willington Public Schools.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 590 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and -operated and employs more than 37,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.