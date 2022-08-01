Redesigned Contemporary Cigarette Packaging

Premier Manufacturing has redesigned the packaging for its 1839 cigarettes, which now feature an eye-catching contemporary design that refreshes the iconic brand. Premier developed a premium visual design that showcases updated brand colors, a cleaner overall look and the distinctive 1839 logo — all while maintaining some traditional elements to help make 1839 attractive on stores’ cigarette fixtures.

The bold red and rich blues are some of the colors used in the packaging design that is anchored by historic

1839 elements such as the silhouette of a farmer with the horse and plow on a field image. Retailers will start to see the new packaging in the upcoming weeks.

U.S. Tobacco Cooperative Inc.

www.usleaf.com