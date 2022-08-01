S. Abraham & Sons to Host Foodservice Show

The event, which will feature 52 manufacturer booths, is set to take place in Novi, Mich. on Aug. 11.

S. Abraham & Sons (SAS) has announced that it will host its annual Foodservice Show on Aug. 11 at the Suburban Showplace in Novi, Mich.

Emerging trends in foodservice will be the primary focus comprising 52 manufacturer booths. Featured in the SAS c-store will be Rich’s Ready to Finish Donuts, Fresh Blends Smoothies, Melting Moments cookie ice cream sandwich, TruFru “natures fruit in chocolate,” Pillsbury breakfast on the go solutions and an assortment of parfaits by General Mills. Grab and Go cooler items will be on display and ready to sample.

Convenience offerings include Beantown Coffee Program, Bunn Bean to Cup Fast Cup featuring Paramount Coffee, GOGO Grill, Walking Taco station, Fruit Ridge Farms, InnovAsian Chinese Cuisine and a BBQ Sandwich Program.

Imperial Trading Co. and S. Abraham & Sons provide marketing, distribution and technology solutions to convenience retailers. Its service area expands from the United States and Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico where it services over 5,000 retail locations. The company’s strengths are its alliance with retail customers and the continued commitment to providing exceptional quality, value and service. Imperial Trading Co. and S. Abraham & Sons have six distribution centers serving 20 states and are headquartered in Elmwood, La.