Pilot Offers Gas Discount

Pilot Co. has rolled out a promotion for myRewards Plus members in which customers can receive a 10-cent fuel discount on each gallon of gas through the end of October.

“Whether you’re driving cross country or running errands, we know that every stop counts,” said Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Co. “We are always looking to help our guests maximize their trips and know that saving money goes a long way, which is why we are introducing a new gas discount and more deals on everything from fuel to snacks to make their journeys go further.”

Despite rising costs, car travel has reached record levels during recent summer holidays. According to Forbes Advisor, 30% of summer vacationers surveyed reported they would drive rather than fly to cut back on travel costs. To meet the high demand and help travelers continue their journeys, Pilot Co. is introducing the new 10-cent gas discount and offering more in-store savings with deals in the myRewards Plus app.

Customers can redeem the 10-cent gas discount by downloading the myRewards Plus app, registering or logging in, and scanning or entering their rewards number when fueling at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network locations. Members can save all year long with exclusive daily and weekly in-app offers on their favorite food and drinks and have access to sweepstakes with prize packages from top brands. For a limited time, new myRewards Plus members will also receive special offers just for joining.

In addition to weekly and daily discounts in the app, travel centers carry over 29,000 SNAP and EBT eligible items. Pilot Co. is also investing in enhancing the store experience through New Horizons, its largest store remodel project, and initiatives like its recently announced collaboration with General Motors to install 2,000 EV fast-chargers at travel centers across the nation.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Co. has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its Pilot and Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.