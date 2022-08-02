What’s a Certificate of Analysis for CBD?

When deciding which CBD products to carry in your stores, knowing what’s in the products is an important first step.

There is lots of talk today, all of it necessary, about the contents of CBD products, and that’s why there are Certificates of Analysis (COAs).

A COA provides proof that a maker of CBD products is manufacturing according to exact specifications. It illustrates the quantity of cannabinoids found a particular product, in this case CBD.

Beyond just cannabinoids, however, a COA provides details on the levels of heavy metals, pesticides, solvents and THC found in a single batch. It is designed to protect the buying public and signify product quality, consistency and safety.

Being aware of COAs is vital when it comes to selecting a brand of CBD products. Many CBD brands fail to have products tested by a third-party lab in order to save money. In the minds of many, this is what identifies a brand as “premium.” Those who want to use CBD in helping to treat therapeutic deficiencies must know precisely how much CBD and TCH are in the product.

CBD vape brands should provide a COA for each one of their products, since the twin needs for product credibility and consumer confidence are great. As with many relatively new and growing industries, some CBD makers have been inconsistent when it comes to labeling.

For instance, Leafreport in Tel Aviv, Israel, a medical cannabis research firm, recently bought 52 CBD sleep products and sent them to an accredited third-party cannabis testing lab. According to the company, fully 60% of the tested products contained inaccurate amounts of active ingredients, with CBD and other ingredient levels off from the labeled strength by at least 10%. Of 32 products advertised to contain broad or full-spectrum CBD, 25% were mislabeled.

COAs can be located online. In order to track down the correct COA for any given product, searchers can enter the lot number printed on the package. If they are unable to locate the lot number, they can reach out to customer service.