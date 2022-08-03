7-Eleven Launches Limited-Edition Apparel Collection

7-Eleven has partnered with Overtime and designer Easy Otabor to launch a limited-edition apparel collection.

The collection is inspired by “Game to Eleven,” the phrase popularized by pick-up basketball. The streetwear-meets-sportswear designs feature fan-favorite products like Slurpee drinks and Big Gulp fountain beverages subtly intertwined with basketball themes. Included in the collection are 7-Eleven and Speedway brand hoodies, t-shirts, hats and mesh shorts.

“I’m excited to share that we’re back with yet another collab for Brainfreeze Season that we think our customers are going to love,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “It has been a blast teaming up with Easy Otabor and Overtime for this ‘slam dunk’ capsule — and we can’t wait to see how our customers sport these designs both in and out of stores.”

The collection drops Friday, Aug. 5 on the 7-Eleven website. Customers can win the full capsule by purchasing select products at Speedway or Stripes stores as part of the retailer’s weekly giveaways through Brainfreeze Season.

“Overtime was built on creating an impactful digital community and brand, while Easy is one of the most influential people amongst art, streetwear and overall taste. 7-Eleven and Speedway are staples in our communities so partnering together on this collection just made sense,” said Tyler Rutstein, vice president, general merchandise manager at Overtime and OTE. “We wanted to create something that was bold and playful with a nod to each of our respective styles.”

“7-Eleven is one of the most recognized brands in the world, and to partner with them on such an iconic project is an honor,” said Otabor. “Integrating 7-Eleven’s renowned branding with my personal style resulted in a collection that people of all ages would enjoy, with a touch of nostalgia.”

For a chance to win the collection, customers can purchase select items through 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs or via 7NOW delivery. Participating products include Big Gulp fountain beverages, Slurpee drinks, Big Bite Hot Dogs, Red Bull, Fanta, Reese’s, Dunkaroos and more. When customers purchase the product featured on their 7-Eleven and Speedway app each week, they earn double entries for double the chance to win.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.