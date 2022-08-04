Casey’s Raises Funds for Local Schools

Throughout August, the chain will be asking guests to round up at the register to help fund its annual Cash for Classrooms Grant Program.

Casey’s has launched a campaign that will occur throughout August that aims to raise funds for local schools across its 16-state footprint.

For the Cash for Classrooms Grant Program, the chain will encourage guests to round up their purchases to raise money that will fund projects and initiatives for K-12 public and nonprofit, private schools in the communities Casey’s serves.

“Schools are at the heart of each of our communities, and we are excited to continue supporting students and teachers through our Cash for Classrooms Grant Program,” said Megan Elfers, president, Casey’s Charities. “Casey’s proudly serves the communities we’re in and Cash for Classrooms is one way we can show our support for our students, teachers and schools who could use a boost now more than ever.”

In 2022, Casey’s grant program awarded $1 million to benefit schools through 89 grants. The funding priorities included a variety of projects focused on physical improvements, material needs, teacher support and community engagement initiatives.

This year, some of Casey’s giving highlights include:

Bonnie Grimes Elementary in Arkansas received a $50,000 grant for a new inclusive playground.

Columbus School District in Nebraska received $20,000 for a new training and technology center to host student assemblies, professional development for staff and other activities for their growing population.

Sigourney Community School District in Iowa received a $10,000 grant to purchase 10 new microscopes to enhance science curriculum.

Every dollar raised from guests and the roundup campaign will go toward the Cash for Classrooms Grant Program, which opens its application process on Oct. 1 through Nov. 30, 2022. Grant requests may range from $3,000 to $50,000. Grants will be awarded in March 2023.

More information can be found on the chain’s website.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts and a wide selection of beverages and snacks.