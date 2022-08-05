7-Eleven Brings Back Pumpkin Spice Coffees

To celebrate the approach of fall, the chain is offering both Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Pumpkin Spice Coffees.

7-Eleven has announced the return of its fall coffee drink lineup, which includes the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Coffee.

7-Eleven’s Pumpkin Spice Latte combines a classic espresso flavor with savory autumn spices to create a sweet and creamy pumpkin-flavored beverage. The Pumpkin Spice Coffee — a medium body coffee with mild spice — blends mild Arabica coffee beans with a sweet pumpkin taste.

The new drinks are available now at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores for a limited time.

“There’s no denying that the Pumpkin Spice Latte is a quintessential fall drink — it’s become a cultural phenomenon loved by coffee drinkers everywhere,” said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven’s proprietary beverages senior product director. “We like to take the Pumpkin Spice Latte one step further by encouraging our customers to take their cup of joe into their own hands with more than 3,000 ways to customize their beverage.”

Additionally, for a limited time, members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs can grab three sausage, egg and cheese breakfast empanadas and any size coffee for just $3.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.