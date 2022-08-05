Mario Kart-Themed Cookies

Keebler and Mario Kart have partnered to create Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Rocky Road Cookies. The new limited-edition cookie is an exciting take on Keebler’s iconic Fudge Stripes cookies with a chocolate- and almond-flavored shortbread, topped with a marshmallow-flavored fudge drizzle. The cookies also mimic the famed Super Star and Lightning power-up shapes from Mario Kart. Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Rocky Road Cookies will be available nationwide by mid-September for a suggested retail price of $3.19-$4.57 per 9.7-ounce pack.

Keebler Co.

www.keebler.com