KeVita is putting a modern twist on the classic taste of lemonade with its new line of light and refreshing Sparkling Probiotic Lemonades. The drinks are packed with billions of live probiotics and are made with organic ingredients and fermented water kefir culture. Coming in flavors such as Classic and Peach, each 15.2-ounce bottle of KeVita’s certified non-alcoholic Sparkling Probiotic Lemonade contains 30 calories or less and six grams of sugar.

Tropicana Brand Group

www.tropicanabrandsgroup.com